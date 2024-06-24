AN Orbit resident has told of his misery after living with a smelly and blocked sewer for years which recently erupted, spewing fecal matter and foul water into his home.

Allan Insley, 60, suffers from epilepsy and early dementia, and lives in sheltered housing in Alcester.

“For over three years the drains have been a problem despite Orbit regularly coming to fix them,” said Allan, who lives in a bungalow with a warden on site.