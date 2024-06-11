THE parents of a special needs schoolboy aged ten have vowed to continue their fight against Warwickshire County Council over school provision for their son – Mylo - who is due to start Year 7 in September.



Michelle and Neil Fogarty from Abbots Salford are currently locked in a stalemate with the council over their son’s future education needs as Mylo is autistic, with high anxiety, has sensory processing disorder and ADHD, but as time ticks away the anxiety levels rise and as things stand Mylo won’t be at school in September unless he gets the special educational needs and disabilities support (SEND) a vulnerable child like him requires.

Happy family at home … Milo Fogarty, aged 10, centre pictured at home with his mother Michelle Fogarty, sisters Arwen, 14, Tabitha, six, and brother Gabriel, eight, along with their dogs Wolfie and Polly. Photo: Mark Williamson

Michelle says they are fighting a battle that many other parents are having to face but rather than “meekly” accept the county council’s take on special care provision for their son they are going to stand their ground until they get the outcome they deserve.