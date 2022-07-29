Home   News   Article

Ten-year old Stratford artist chosen to be part of the Royal Academy's summer art show

By Gill Sutherland
Published: 06:00, 29 July 2022

A keen young artist from Stratford, Laurie Bradley, ten, is proud to see his linocut print artwork Man With Bird on display at London’s Royal Academy.

Championing young talent, the Royal Academy’s Young Artists’ Summer Show is an exhibition of artwork by UK students aged four to 19 years.

Laurie with artwork (58195901)
Online submission for this year’s show closed in March and after the judging panel reviewed over 21,000 submissions, Laurie received the good news that his work had been selected for both the online and on-site exhibitions. He has now visited the Royal Academy twice – dropping off his artwork and then attending a special preview for the 280 selected young artists.

