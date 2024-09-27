Tempting treats saw big crowds at Stratford Food Festival
Published: 11:00, 27 September 2024
Sunday’s heavy rain didn’t dampen spirits particularly of those dedicated foodies who braved the weather and travelled many miles in some cases to enjoy the tempting treats on offer.
Stratford BID organised and funded the cookery stage which featured live demonstrations from Michelin-star chefs Glynn Purnell and Tom Shepherd.
Local businesses like Shakespeare Distillery, Hotel Du Vin, and the RSC also showcased their seasonal food and drink offerings on stage. Additionally, the BID funded a variety of entertainment over the two days, including two comedy waiters, a stilt-walking chef, live music, and a talented balloon artist.