Tempting treats saw big crowds at Stratford Food Festival

Ellie Jones and Jordan Harvey were kept busy selling their cakes on the Fanny’s and Coffee Architects joint venture stall at Stratford Food festival last weekend. Photo: Mark Williamson

Sunday’s heavy rain didn’t dampen spirits particularly of those dedicated foodies who braved the weather and travelled many miles in some cases to enjoy the tempting treats on offer.

Bridge Street during the Stratford Food festival last weekend. Photo: Mark Williamson

Stratford BID organised and funded the cookery stage which featured live demonstrations from Michelin-star chefs Glynn Purnell and Tom Shepherd.

Local businesses like Shakespeare Distillery, Hotel Du Vin, and the RSC also showcased their seasonal food and drink offerings on stage. Additionally, the BID funded a variety of entertainment over the two days, including two comedy waiters, a stilt-walking chef, live music, and a talented balloon artist.