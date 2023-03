A CAFE offering a taste of Europe with a sprinkling of Italy has opened in Bell Court, Stratford-upon-Avon, just in time for spring.

Tempest owner Leonardo Shinh.

The Tempest café bar is a new family-run café and wine bar offering breakfast, brunch, cannoli and a selection of Italian wines and beers.

Owner Leonardo Shinh said: "The Tempest was inspired by our love for Stratford and a deep purpose to serve our community.