Temporary classrooms for Stratford school as expansion project slips to 2025

By Stratford News Editor
Published: 04:11, 29 February 2024

TEMPORARY classrooms are to be installed at Stratford-upon-Avon School after its expansion project suffered a delay.

Warwickshire County Council has planning permission for the project, estimated last year to cost about £17.5m and due to be completed in September in time for the new academic year.

But, because of contractor issues, that date has now slipped to March next year and has left the Alcester Road school needing to find space for up to an additional 350 students.

