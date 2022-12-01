POLICE have arrested a second man in connection with the death of Billy Carney following an incident at a Warwickshire pub.

Officers said a 42-year-old was arrested this morning (Thursday) on suspicion of assault and assisting an offender.

William Carney. Photo: Warwickshire Police (60956176)

He is currently in police custody.

Mr Carney, 31, died at Warwick Hospital on Saturday (26th November) following an incident in the Blue Boar Inn at Temple Grafton on Thursday, 24th November.

Mark Stevens, 29, of School Road, Dursley, has been charged with manslaughter.

Warwickshire Police are still appealing for information in relation to the incident. Call 101, quoting incident number 300 of 24th November.

Information can also be given, anonymously, to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their website.