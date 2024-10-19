Tempers flare as winter fuel motion fails at Stratford District Council

BITTER recriminations have followed a heated debate about standing up for the pensioners facing a winter of misery if they lose their winter fuel allowance payment.

The row blew up at Monday’s meeting of Stratford District Council over a motion put forward by the Conservatives – with a Lib Dem amendment added since it was previewed in last week’s Herald – that the Tories then withdrew because of a further amendment added by the Green Party at the meeting. The motion aimed to establish the council’s opposition to the proposed cut and urged action to encourage pensioners to apply for the pension credit they are entitled to.

With no Labour representatives on the council it should have been a straightforward decision for the council to present a united front. But the show of togetherness quickly fell apart after the impassioned opening proposal by Cllr Sarah Whalley-Hoggins (Con, Brailes and Compton) and an indication of support from council leader Cllr Susan Juned (Lib Dem, Alcester East).

Should the winter fuel debate have also included a discussion on home insulation?

The Greens put forward a new amendment asking for a further paragraph to be added to the main motion, to also ask for a letter to be written to chancellor Rachel Reeves ‘to initiate a crash investment programme to improve the energy efficiency of Britain’s housing stock with priority given to older vulnerable people’.

In introducing this change, Cllr Dave Passingham (Green, Shipston South) said they backed the main motion but added action was also needed on getting better insulation to help people keep bills low.

He said: “We have to ask why so many people in this country are living in fuel poverty and food poverty. We didn’t used to have 15 per cent of people in fuel poverty and 20 per cent of people in food poverty years ago and the answer has got to be the gross amount of inequality that has arisen in this country over the last 15 to 20 years and a lot of that is due to the failed policy of austerity of the previous government.”

There were both Lib Dem and Tory requests for him to withdraw the motion as it was not directly relevant to the winter fuel payment issue.

Cllr Whalley-Hoggins said: “This is an entirely different motion that you’re proposing here and I suggest that you need to do your own motion at the next full council meeting. I think it also dilutes the very serious matter that we’re that we’ve brought to the fore today.”

Cllr Passingham refused to withdraw and with council procedure meaning it had to be voted on, it was passed. There was opposition from the Tories and a split in the Lib Dem ranks, though Cllr Juned and Manuela Perteghella – attending the meeting as district councillor for Welford – were among the Lib Dems who supported the Green amendment. At that point Cllr Whalley-Hoggins withdrew the original motion and the process stopped.

After the meeting, a Conservative spokesperson said: “We are running a petition on this issue and will be launching an information campaign of our own to guide pensioners to get assistance, especially as the motion has now not gone through which would have involved an information campaign. This is not about point scoring, this is a potential life and death decision for pensioners and we will continue to lobby for them and encourage both district and county councils to assist where possible.

“Withdrawing the motion was necessary. If it had proceeded with the resulting amendment, then the final motion would have had little to do with winter fuel allowances and holding the government to account.”

Cllr Juned told the Herald she will be writing letters to the chancellor and the deputy prime minister asking the government to review its decision on the winter fuel payment, in line with the original motion.

In terms of the meeting, a statement from the party said: “Liberal Democrat councillors were shocked when Conservative councillors withdrew their motion.”

Cllr Perteghella added: “By not accepting the amendment, Conservative councillors showed that they do not care about vulnerable pensioners. In fact, they voted against pensioners and other vulnerable people having warmer homes. This was a chance for a cross-party message to Labour that Stratford cares for its elderly.”

In a statement from the Greens, Cllr Olivia Hatch (Shipston North) said: “If we are serious about lifting vulnerable pensioners out of fuel poverty we must address the issue of their badly insulated housing. This will reduce their fuel bill every year.

“We were disappointed that the motion was withdrawn by the Conservative group, and we don’t understand why they found our amendment so controversial.”