Newark and the surrounding areas will bask in what could be the hottest day of the year so far as the mercury is expected to soar.

Temperatures are predicted to possibly hit 33C in England this afternoon (Monday) amid a heatwave blasting the nation.

The country's beaches are sure to be busy as the warm weather continues

In Stratford, it is expected to be 30C this afternoon could reach 32C on Sunday, July 17 according to the Met Office forecast. Alcester, Shipston and Henley will see similar temperatures.

The continuing heatwave could bring the warmest day of the year so far.

The UK’s record high for 2022 currently stands at 32.7C, recorded at Heathrow on June 17.

People have been urged to look out for the elderly and vulnerable after the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) heat-health alert. The level-two heat-health alert for the East Midlands kicked in at 9am this morning.

"It’s very possible tomorrow will be the hottest day of the year so far, it will certainly be on par with the existing record, maybe more."

Met Office forecaster Greg Dewhurst told the PA news agency: "High pressure is going to dominate tomorrow, with lots of sunshine, particularly in England and Wales.

"In Scotland and Northern Ireland it will be somewhat hazy at times with thick cloud moving in from the north-west, possibly bringing some rain at times.

"But for most of us it will be a dry and sunny day, well into the high 20s from the morning, with central, southern and eastern parts of England to possibly see maximum highs of 33C.

The country's beaches are sure to be busy as the warm weather continues.

"It will also be very warm overnight going into Tuesday, remaining in the low 20s in cities, so many may experience an uncomfortable night."

For many, the heat weather is bearable thanks to being in air-conditioned offices but for those not sat under an icy blast, when does it become too hot to be at work?

Antonio Fletcher, of Whitehead Monckton solicitors, said: "There is no fixed temperature as such so there is no magic number, however, when it comes to people working, employers are obliged to keep a comfortable temperature for their employees.

"Now, what comfortable means will vary from person-to-person and place-to-place and environment to environment, so that is its own set of problems.

"Any employer will have to look after the health and safety of employees, now if an environment is getting too hot to the extent that it does endanger the health and safety there will be liabilities on the part of the employer

"That responsibility extends to all employees but in particular there will certainly be categories of people that it will be more relevant to. So that will include pregnant employees, people with underlying health conditions for example.

"And, there the responsibility the employer has will be greater and there will be more emphasis on them to take appropriate precautions and put steps in place to allow them to work safely as well as comfortably."