Temperature reaches Stratford district record of 38.1C but thunderstorms are on the way

A weather warning for thunderstorms has been issued for parts of England tomorrow, including Warwickshire.

The Met Office has said that heavy showers and thunderstorms may bring disruption tomorrow afternoon (20th July).

The yellow weather warning for the West Midlands, East of England and London areas is between 1pm to 9pm.

It follows the extreme heat which today (Tuesday) has seen temperatures 38.1C so far. The Wellesbourne Airfield Live Weather website has live updates here.

The temperature is due get higher later today, according to the Met Office, with a peak between 4pm and 5pm.

Night temperatures are set to remain high – between 19C and 20C.

Wednesday looks set to be cooler with highs of around 24-25C.