Teething problems with Stratford's new 123+ waste system are being resolved, says council leader

MORE than 1.4million black bins, recycling bins and food waste caddies have been collected since the introduction of the new 123+ system across the Stratford and Warwick districts – but there have also been nearly 10,000 missed collections.

However, Stratford District Council is confident that teething problems with the service, mainly in the east of the area, are being sorted.

New food waste bins and kitchen caddies for the Stratford district. (59293463)

Council leader Cllr Tony Jefferson also announced that more people than expected were using the food caddies – the council had estimated around 75 per cent of households would be putting out their food waste, but the figure for Stratford is about 95 per cent.