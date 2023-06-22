Teens’ terror on Stratford Recreation Ground after being threatened with a knife

THIEVES wearing balaclavas and armed with a ten-inch machete-type knife spread terror on Stratford Rec when they threatened to stab students celebrating the end of school unless they handed over their possessions.

As GCSE exams finished on Friday (16th June), a group of Year 11 students from Stratford School headed to the Rec, riding bikes and mopeds, to meet up and hang around on a gloriously sunny late afternoon.

The innocent fun turned to horror when the group of friends were approached by three thugs, believed to be all males in their late-teens or early 20s. After making threats they stole a bicycle and moped, leaving the teenagers shaken.