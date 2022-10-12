Teenagers returned home by Warwickshire Police investigating county lines drug gangs

TWO vulnerable children – one discovered in Stratford – have been returned home by Warwickshire Police investigating county lines drug dealing gangs.

The force said a teenage boy, who had been reported missing from the West Midlands and was believed to be at risk of exploitation, was spotted in Stratford last Wednesday (5 October) by officers carrying out county lines patrols.

The other, a teenage girl, was found on Thursday by officers searching a house in Leamington. They believed she was being exploited by drug gangs.

In both cases the children were returned home and safeguarding measures were put in place with the help of children’s services, Warwickshire Police said.

Detective Sergeant Sarah Wolsey said: “Much of the media coverage on tackling county lines understandably focuses on arrests, drug seizures and raids. However, from a policing point of view, protecting vulnerable people is equally as important.

“The exploitation of vulnerable children is a common feature in county lines drug supply. They are often exposed to physical, mental and sexual abuse, and in some cases will be trafficked a long way from home as part of a network’s drug dealing business.

“Last week alone in the south of the county we put measures in place to safeguard two children we believe are being exploited by drug gangs, thereby reducing their exposure to further exploitation and cutting off a supply line for dealers.

“Unfortunately, these gangs will find more children to exploit. The children involved don’t see themselves as victims or realise they have been groomed into a life of crime. This is why it is important we are all aware of the signs of exploitation and report any concerns to police.”

County lines drug dealing gangs use vulnerable people to transport illegal drugs from one area to another.

Signs that a child is being exploited include:

• Changes in behaviour

• Access to several phones

• Carrying weapons

• Unexplained expensive gifts (such as clothes, trainers and cash)

• Travelling alone to places far away from home

• Receiving more messages than usual

• Carrying or selling drugs

• Hanging out with older people

• Being more reserved

• Unexplained injuries.

If you have any suspicions you can let police know at www.warwickshire.police.uk/report or by calling 101. Alternatively, information can be provided, anonymously, to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.