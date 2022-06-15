Teenager with knife and suspected drugs arrested in Stratford

DRUGS and a knife were seized after a suspected drug deal was spotted on CCTV in Stratford.

Officers seized suspected heroin and crack cocaine, and a flick knife after spotting a suspected deal behind Stratford Leisure Centre in Bridgeway.

A 16-year-old boy from Burbage was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs and possession of a knife.

The arrest was made on Tuesday (14th June) afternoon as part of targeted drug patrols in the town.

The boy was released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Sergeant Gavin Hampton from Warwickshire Police proactive CID said: “The seizure and arrest was the result of targeted drug patrols acting on information from the local community who raised concerns about drug dealing in the area.

“Tackling the supply of drugs and the violent crime associated with it is a top priority for Warwickshire Police and we will continue to be proactive in tackling the problem.”

Anyone with information or concerns about drug supply in their local community can call police on 101 or contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.