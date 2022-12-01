Teenager robbed at knifepoint by masked men in Stratford

A TEENAGE boy was the victim of a terrifying knifepoint robbery by four masked men on the footbridge between Bromford Way and Masons Road in Stratford.

Detectives have appealed for information, adding that three of the men had knives.

The area around Masons Road where the robbery took place. Image: Google. (61035755)

The robbery took place at around 9pm on Tuesday (29th November). The masked men, who were dressed all in black, threatened the boy before stealing his coat and bag.

The boy, who was not injured in the incident, told police offenders fled in the direction of Drayton Avenue.

Police particularly want to talk to a man who was seen lying on the floor in Masons Road, near to the junction with Bromford Way as he may have information important to the investigation.

Det Con Jag Gill from Warwickshire Police CID said: “This was a terrifying ordeal for the victim and we are determined to do everything we can to identify those responsible and bring them to justice.

“The suspects were brandishing knives so are clearly dangerous men and I would appeal to the public to help us identify them so we can get them off the streets.

“Do you remember seeing four men in dark clothing with concealed faces in the area around the time of the incident? Any detail you remember, no matter how insignificant you think it is, could really help our investigation. Please, get in touch today.”

Police are keen to speak to any witnesses or anyone with dash cam or CCTV footage from the Masons Road, Bromford Way or Drayton Avenue around the time of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting incident number 321 of 29th November 2022. Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at Crimestoppers-uk.org