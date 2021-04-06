TEENAGER Callum Haden has died at the age of just 16 after being diagnosed with a malignant brain tumour in September 2019.

The pupil from Stratford School was described as “always cheerful and smiling” despite the astrocytoma tumour to which he finally succumbed on Sunday, 28th March.

Brain tumours kill more children and adults under the age of 40 than any other cancer, with 16,000 people diagnosed every year in the UK.

Fellow pupils at the school had participated in a Wear a Hat Day fundraiser on Friday in support of Callum, raising more than £1,446 to support the Brain Tumour Research charity.

Headteacher Neil Wallace said: “Callum was such a positive student, always smiling, with a genuine love of learning. His tragic loss has hit many students and staff hard this week, which in itself is a tribute to how he genuinely touched the lives of so many people.

“Everybody processes things and grieves in different ways, and some of his friends have come forward with ideas in memory of Callum and to support their classmates, who are grieving, including releasing biodegradable balloons on Thursday.”

These are just some of the tributes to Callum:

Luke Billingham, Year 11 progress leader: “Callum was a model student in every sense of the word – always courteous and happy to help any student however he could. His passion for learning is something that makes you love being a teacher. He will be sorely missed by staff and students alike.”

Tammy Clifford, science teaching assistant: “Callum was humorous and enjoyed a good laugh. Callum remained positive throughout remote learning, even with his youngest brother crawling in the background on the sofa behind him.”

Abi Attwood, leader of Rose College, Callum’s college: “Always cheerful and smiling, Callum loved to learn and loved Tottenham Hotspur – a model student with a great sense of humour who will be greatly missed.”

Family friend Kirsty Powell: “Callum fought long and hard with a massive smile on his face throughout, even attending online classes from his hospital bed. He was truly an inspirational, funny, strong boy who has left his footprints in the hearts of many.

“The loss of Callum has just left an irreplaceable hole in our lives. We have set this fundraiser up to support Callum’s family during this time and help them financially with his funeral costs to allow them to grieve without any financial worries.”

To contribute, go to https://gofund.me/f5ff3bcc.