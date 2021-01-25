Teenager approached in Chipping Campden

Police are investigating a suspicious incident in Chipping Campden in which a teenager was reportedly approached by a stranger in a car.

The 18-year-old had been waling in the Chipping Campden area shortly before 9pm on Friday 15th January when a black car, possibly a Volkswagen, pulled up behind her.

The driver, who she did not recognise, offered to give her lift. When she refused, the man became aggressive, getting out of the car before returning to the vehicle and driving in the direction of Chipping Campden.

The victim ran away and was able to raise the alarm to another passing vehicle. It is not known at this stage what the driver's intentions were.

Gloucestershire Constabulary would like to hear from anyone in the area at the time who saw a black or dark coloured car and its occupants or who has any information that can help police with their enquires.

If you can help police with their enquiries you can contact officers via the Force’s website quoting incident 443 of 15th January.

Alternatively you can call 101 and ask to speak to Gloucestershire Constabulary.