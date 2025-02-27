Teenage Stratford College student creates film about her life living with epilepsy

Stratford College student Sophie Hedley-Goggin joined the Herald for work experience this week and, by coincidence, it weas also the week she was launching the film she has made about her life and epilepsy. Here she explains about her condition and her short film.

MY name is Sophie Hedley-Goggin, I am a 16 years old and for the past 10 years I have suffered with epilepsy.

Tomorrow (Friday) will see the release of my short film, Friends, which looks at the impact the condition has had on my life – the release will be celebrated with a fundraising premier.

I was originally diagnosed with childhood photosensitive absence epilepsy, but over time it grew into juvenile photosensitive absence and tonic clonic epilepsy.

What is that, I hear you ask? Well, my new film about the condition should give you plenty of information but let me tell you a bit about it now.

Epilepsy is a brain condition that causes sudden bursts of electrical activity in the brain which results in seizures or fits. My first absence seizure was when I was five years old and my first tonic clonic seizure was when I was 14.

Video maker Sophie ….. Photo: Mark Williamson

Absence seizures can be mistaken for ‘daydreaming’ as the individual’s eyes are open but are stuck in a stare. Absence seizures can last for a millisecond up to a second. However, tonic clonic seizures are the most well-known type and can last for longer than five minutes depending on the severity of the seizure. Tonic clonic seizures affect both sides of the brain resulting in the individual falling to the ground unconscious, causing convulsions and muscle spasms.

The type of epilepsy I have also includes ‘photosensitive’ in its diagnosis. This means that my absences or seizures can be triggered by flashing lights (such as strobe lighting) or patterns switching between high contrasts and low contrasts.

I was officially diagnosed with epilepsy near my sixth birthday and, to be honest, it has not gotten any easier since.

In first school my photosensitivity was at its peak to the point where I had to move classes as the lights were triggering my absences. I have always known when I have had an absence as I either realise I have missed something someone has said or I can feel my eyes shake or hurt.

Due to my absences being so frequent as a child I was prescribed loads of medication as well as changes, increases, decreases and appointments. The side effects of the medications were not the nicest – there were headaches, stomach pains and sleep problems which no child should have to go through.

However, when I entered middle school, when I had an absence I would have a panic attack soon after. The only reason we could see why this happened was due to my absences being caused by being anxious, overstimulated or stressed out.

As soon as I entered high school, however, things started to cool down a bit. I would only have absences that led to panic attacks every few months but I ended up receiving a tonic clonic diagnosis at the age of 14.

Even though epilepsy has created barriers in my life, I have not let my illness stop me from achieving my media dreams.

I now study digital media at Stratford College and I have taken inspiration from the condition to create a short movie to educate the public about the effects of epilepsy whilst growing up and the various kinds of epilepsy. I have written the screen play, directed, produced and I am the lead actor in the film.

I was encouraged to tell my story by the charity Young Epilepsy – I was lucky enough to be an ambassador for them. In making the short film my friend George Perkins and I used our cameras, editing equipment and other skills to create the heartfelt film.

Friends is having its preview on Friday, 28th February, at 8pm, with doors opening at 7pm at Harvington Village Hall.

Supporting the preview is also local band The Lizards (I am the lead singer) who will be doing a set before and after. It will be a momentous event to open your eyes and to learn what a young adult goes through with this tough condition, listen to some young musical artists and raise some funds for the charity so close to my heart.

Tickets are available on the door at £3 per person. There will be a cash bar, raffle, and auction of some wonderful, donated items. This is a cash only event. Please come and join me or you can watch the film online at https://www.youtube.com/@SophieHedley-m9g from 8pm on Friday.