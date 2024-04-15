Warwickshire Police have named the driver being charged after last April’s car collision in which three teenagers died.

Edward Spencer, 18, of Armscote Road, Newbold-on-Stour, is being charged with causing death and serious injury by careless/inconsiderate driving.

The charges relate to a collision on the Campden Road/B4035 near Stretton-on-Fosse on Friday, 21st April 2023, that saw Chipping Campden students Harry Purcell, 17, Matilda Seccombe, 16, and Frank Wormald, 16, lose their lives.

Spencer has been summoned to appear at Coventry Magistrates’ Court on 8th May where he will face three counts of causing death by careless/inconsiderate driving and three counts of causing serious injury by careless/inconsiderate driving.

Spencer was driving his fellow students from school to Shipston when his Ford Fiesta was involved in a collision with a Fiat 500 at about 4.10pm.

Following the crash, Harry and Matilda died in hospital the same day, Friday, and Frank Wormald died two days later on Sunday.

Spencer was the sole survivor in the Fiesta.

The occupants of the Fiat 500 - a woman and two children - were taken to hospital with serious injuries and continue to receive ongoing treatment.