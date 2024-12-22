Teenage boy dies after crashing Porsche at Gaydon

A TEENAGER has died after a Porsche crashed in the early hours of Saturday morning (21st December) in Gaydon.

Warwickshire Police said they were called at 2.15am after a grey Porsche Macan crashed on Banbury Road.

The driver, a boy in his late teens, travelled at speed before the vehicle left the road and rolled, the police said.

He died from his injuries at the scene. His next of kin have been informed and are receiving support.

Warwickshire Police

The passenger in the car did not have any significant injuries.

Following the incident, a 27-year-old man from Temple Herdewyke was arrested on suspicion of use, cause, or permit offences under the Road Traffic Act.

Police have appealed for any witnesses to this collision, particularly those with dashcam, doorbell, or CCTV footage between 2am and 2.30am, to get on contact.

You can make a report online at www.warwickshire.police.uk/report, by calling 101, or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, citing Incident 41 of 21st December.

The force added: “We have been made aware that some footage of this incident may have been released over social media. Due to the distressing nature of any footage of this incident and its potential for impact on the families and friends of those involved, please do not share this footage online and send it directly to us using the reporting tools provided.”

The investigating officer is PC 1001 Pearson.