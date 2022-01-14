Spice Girl Mel C singled out a Stratford teenager’s voice as a “wonderful gift” after he appeared on The Voice Kids Christmas Special on ITV last week.

Mackenzie Lawlor, 14, was selected to appear on the talent show after applying in November 2020. Sadly he we was not picked by any of judges to go through to the final.

Mackenzie at home in Stratford. Photo: Mark Williamson V1/1/21/0337. (54082688)

Nevertheless his mum Trish Knight was incredibly proud: “We were there for two days filming before we were called, but by then most of the final slots had been allocated. Mackenzie held it together and did brilliantly. I was gutted, but it has been an amazing experience for him. And behind the scenes singer and producer will.i.am took time to listen to Mackenzie’s songs and give him advice.”

Mackenzie, who attends the Sylvia Young Theatre School, said he was actually pleased not to have gone through. He said: “To be honest I was quite upset at the time but looking back now I’m quite happy not to be known as the winner of The Voice Kids in a way – it’s not a title I want to have.”

Mackenzie at home in Stratford. Photo: Mark Williamson V1/1/21/0345. (54082692)

During the warmer weather Mackenzie is a regular busker around town, and has ambitions to be a singer-songwriter. He’s already got a music manager and writes his own songs, taking inspiration from his musical heroes Ed Sheeran, The Kid Laroi, Juice Wrld and Bankrol Hayden.

He said: “Ever since I got my guitar when I was younger there hasn’t been a day when I didn’t want to play. Now I produce my own songs.

“My style of music is like a sort of acoustic rap or I’ll do a ballad. A friend of mine calls it ‘emo rap’.”

Mackenzie performs at the Music Café in Stratford on 22nd March. Book online at www. themusiccafestratforduponavon.com.