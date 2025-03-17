EDWARD Spencer, 19, Newbold-on-Stour will appear at Warwick Crown Court tomorrow (Monday) where he is due to go to trial over the three counts of causing death by careless or inconsiderate driving and three counts of causing serious injury by careless or inconsiderate driving.

The charges relate to the triple fatal collision on the Campden Road/B4035 near Stretton-on-Fosse on Friday, 21st April 2023.

Spencer was the driver of a Ford Fiesta containing three other teenagers, all students at Chipping Campden School. As they travelled away from the school towards Shipston they were involved in a collision with a Fiat 500 at about 4.10pm.

Warwick Crown Court

Harry Purcell, 17, Tilly Seccombe, 16, and Frank Wormald, 16, tragically died as a result of their injuries.

The occupants of the Fiat 500 – a woman and two children – were taken to hospital with serious injuries, some of which were described as ‘life-changing’ at the time.

Mr Spencer pleaded not guilty to the charges at a previous hearing at the crown court in September,

It was estimated that the trial would take around five days. However there will be opportunity for Mr Spencer to change his plea before the trial goes ahead.