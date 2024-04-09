A teenager has been arrested, and drugs and a knife seized, after officers responded to a report of people breaking into an abandoned building in Stratford.

Police were called to the report of the incident in Guild Street at 3.23pm yesterday (Monday, 8th April).

Officers located a suspect and after searching him seized cannabis, cash, and a large knife.

A 17-year-old boy from Stratford was arrested on suspicion of possession of drugs with intent to supply and possession of an offensive weapon.

A Stratford Police spokesperson commented: “This is a stark reminder of the challenges our youth face and the importance of providing support and guidance.”

Enquiries are ongoing and any witnesses or anyone with information can go to Tell us something you've seen or heard | Warwickshire Police or call 101, quoting incident 211 of 8 April 2024. Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.