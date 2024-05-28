A PHOTO of a Stratford woman beamed around the world on Monday (20th May) captured something of the emotion felt by those affected by the blood scandal as it concluded last week.

The image is of Debra Dennis – she is crying as she clutches a photo of her beloved husband Barrie, who died in August 2022 aged 72 following years of illness after being given contaminated transfusions between 1977 and 1986.

Speaking to the Herald this week at her Shottery home, Debra, 66 and an ophthalmology nurse at Stratford Hospital, said: “We were stood in front of the press and all these cameras. I forgot where I was and all the emotion bubbled over. I’ve tended to keep my pain to myself.”