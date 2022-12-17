Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Team effort hailed as Loxley's Restaurant and Wine Bar in Stratford listed in OpenTable's top 100 restaurants in the UK

By Craig Gibbons
-
cgibbons@stratford-herald.com
Published: 16:00, 17 December 2022

“THIS is the culmination of ten years’ worth of hard work.” That is what the manager of a Stratford restaurant had to say after it was named in the top 100 in the UK by diners.

Jonathan Lea, manager of Loxley's.
Jonathan Lea, manager of Loxley's.

OpenTable, an online restaurant reservation booking network, produces the annual list which is based on more than 1.4 million reviews from verified service users.

Although the standings were dominated by a whole host of London eateries, leading the way for Stratford and south Warwickshire was Loxley’s Restaurant and Wine Bar in Sheep Street.

Business Stratford-upon-Avon Craig Gibbons
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE