“THIS is the culmination of ten years’ worth of hard work.” That is what the manager of a Stratford restaurant had to say after it was named in the top 100 in the UK by diners.

Jonathan Lea, manager of Loxley's.

OpenTable, an online restaurant reservation booking network, produces the annual list which is based on more than 1.4 million reviews from verified service users.

Although the standings were dominated by a whole host of London eateries, leading the way for Stratford and south Warwickshire was Loxley’s Restaurant and Wine Bar in Sheep Street.