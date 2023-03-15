Teachers at south Warwickshire schools have joined the hundreds of thousands of workers across a number of sectors in the country who are on strike today over pay disputes with the government.

Among those on strike were members of the National Education Union at Stratford Girls’ Grammar School in Shottery, which - like many other schools was open to some whilst others were taught online.

Paul McAnaney, head of history and politics and NEU representative was supervising the picket line. He said that the main reason he was on strike was because in real terms over the last 13 years, teacher’s pay had fallen by 20 per cent.