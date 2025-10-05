A TEACHER has been given county-wide recognition for her “outstanding” voluntary work at an Alcester youth club.

Becky Gribben, who teaches at Stratford-upon-Avon School, has been presented with the Warwickshire ChangeMakers Award by the High Sheriff of Warwickshire.

The award is for her work running The Depot youth club, and fittingly it was at the club where Becky received the award. She was put forward for the award by Alcester Town Council.

Becky Gribben receives her award from the High Sheriff of Warwickshire, Karen Lynch.

A delighted Becky said: “I’m deeply honoured and humbled to receive the ChangeMakers Award. Working with young people is so rewarding and something I am really passionate about.

“Receiving the award with the children was a really special moment! Providing spaces such as youth clubs is pivotal to our communities. The youth club has thrived since reopening after the pandemic, we now get between 50 – 60 young people per session and they are all amazing.

“This award is not just a personal recognition. I could not run the youth club without the volunteers and this is a tribute to them also. Working with young people reminds us that the future is not something we wait for — it’s something we build together, step by step.

“To those who nominated me and to everyone who contributes to shaping the future of the young people in our communities a big thank you. If we invest in young people, we invest in a brighter, more compassionate future for all of us”.

Becky Gribben with her award, youth club members and volunteers and the High Sheriff of Warwickshire Karen Lynch

A spokesperson for Stratford school said: “We are incredibly proud to share that Mrs Gribben, one of our dedicated College Leaders, has been honoured with a Warwickshire ChangeMakers Award.

“In her role as Lower College Leader for Swan, she is a tireless advocate and supporter of young people — and to give up her own time outside of work to continue this support in the community is truly inspiring.

“Huge congratulations Mrs Gribben from all of us here on this recognition, it’s so well-deserved.”



