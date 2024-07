TEACHERS took a right good soaking but it was a for a right good cause at St Gregorys RC School’s summer fete in Stratford which raised £4,000 last Saturday.

Year two teacher Alex Taylor faced the wet sponge challenge – as children relished the chance to take aim.

Money raised from the event will help fund new equipment, school trips and support pupils’ families.