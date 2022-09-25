Former teacher Mark Craster-Chambers, from Preston-on-Stour, is now banned from the profession over sexual abuse of 16-year-old
A FORMER teacher who was jailed for sexually abusing a 16-year-old schoolgirl has been banned from the profession for life.
Mark Craster-Chambers, aged 56, from Preston-on-Stour – who continues to strongly deny the offences for which he was convicted – was given the ban on the recommendation of a professional conduct panel of the Teaching Regulation Agency.
On 4th March 2021 Mr Craster-Chambers was convicted at Carlisle Crown Court of two offences of engaging in sexual activity while in a position of trust. He was sentenced to six-month and 18-month periods of imprisonment to run concurrently. He was also placed on the Sexual Offenders’ Register for ten years and the Disclosure and Barring List.
Mr Craster-Chambers had been employed as a teacher at the John Ruskin School in Cumbria from September 2001 to August 2005. After leaving that school, he went on to hold a number of other teaching posts.
In 2017 – after he had already left the teaching profession – a former pupil at the school made a complaint to the police that she had engaged in sexual activity with Mr Craster-Chambers.
As a result, Mr Craster-Chambers was charged with two offences of engaging in sexual activity (other than sexual intercourse) with a person under 18 when in a position of trust. Mr Craster-Chambers pleaded not guilty to the offences.