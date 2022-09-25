A FORMER teacher who was jailed for sexually abusing a 16-year-old schoolgirl has been banned from the profession for life.

Mark Craster-Chambers, aged 56, from Preston-on-Stour – who continues to strongly deny the offences for which he was convicted – was given the ban on the recommendation of a professional conduct panel of the Teaching Regulation Agency.

On 4th March 2021 Mr Craster-Chambers was convicted at Carlisle Crown Court of two offences of engaging in sexual activity while in a position of trust. He was sentenced to six-month and 18-month periods of imprisonment to run concurrently. He was also placed on the Sexual Offenders’ Register for ten years and the Disclosure and Barring List.

Department for Education (59557092)

Mr Craster-Chambers had been employed as a teacher at the John Ruskin School in Cumbria from September 2001 to August 2005. After leaving that school, he went on to hold a number of other teaching posts.

In 2017 – after he had already left the teaching profession – a former pupil at the school made a complaint to the police that she had engaged in sexual activity with Mr Craster-Chambers.

As a result, Mr Craster-Chambers was charged with two offences of engaging in sexual activity (other than sexual intercourse) with a person under 18 when in a position of trust. Mr Craster-Chambers pleaded not guilty to the offences.