IT was a whirlwind weekend of community engagements for Stratford Mayor Cllr Gill Cleeve who joined residents as they celebrated with the rest of the nation.

The Tea and Cake for the Coronation event at Stratford Town Hall on Sunday was hosted by the Mayor of Stratford Cllr Gill Cleeve pictured with her husband Giles and Michelle Avon. Photo: Iain Duck

The mayor met other royal fans at the RSC’s The Other Place for a screening of the coronation on Saturday and then went to Nelly’s Retro and Vintage also in Stratford to watch further coverage and enjoy meeting people at a barbeque on site.

Sunday was another busy day which started with the mayor ay Holy Trinity Church for the coronation service this was followed by a visit to Broad Street where the community party was set up in Stratford School playground. After that, Cllr Cleeve was off to Aintree Road, Stratford, for a street party held there.