THE taxi tyre attacks are back.

Stratford cabbies were subjected to a number of mystery homemade spike devices on Bridge Street last July causing hundreds of pounds worth of damage in burst tyres and loss of earnings but of greater concern to them was the risk posed to the safety of passengers if a slow puncture suddenly burst mid-journey. No one was prosecuted for the offences.

Nails allegedly recovered from the taxi rank at Stratford Railway Station.

Within the last few weeks nails have been found on the taxi rank at Stratford Railway Station causing seven punctures in ten days and resulting in five new tyres for Andrew Wright, owner of Othello Taxis in Stratford.