RADICAL proposals that could lead to big changes in how council services are delivered in south Warwickshire will be put to the government this month.

Plans to create two unitary authorities for Warwickshire – one in the south of the county and the other in the north – are being recommended by Stratford and Warwick district councils in response to Whitehall’s aim to completely re-organise local government in England.

The Stratford and Warwick plan is being backed by two of the three councils in the north of the county – Nuneaton and Bedworth and North Warwickshire – but the third, Rugby, is still not decided.

It would mean that the two proposed new councils of South Warwickshire and North Warwickshire would take on the responsibilities of the county council – such as education, adult social services, children’s services and highways – as well as discharging their traditional roles in the field of planning, housing, waste collection and recycling, leisure provision, licensing and environmental health.

There will also be discussions about how to run the fire and rescue service in a split county, given that the service currently comes under the aegis of the county council.

Cllr Susan Juned (Lib Dem, Alcester East), the leader of Stratford District Council, told the Herald: “To me it’s about local identity and local community and being able to have the connection between what the council does and the communities it serves. It’s important there should be the local connection.”

She said: “There’s also the need to deliver some services in a different way.” And she added: “It’s not ‘bigger is better’, but how you manage to deliver services to communities.”

Cllr Juned pointed out that Stratford and Warwick district councils already shared some services and being next-door to each other made them natural partners in a combined unitary authority.

However, the proposals to split Warwickshire into two separate self-governing entities – Stratford and Warwick in the south and North Warwickshire, Rugby and Nuneaton and Bedworth in the north – are being opposed by Warwickshire County Council.

The county council is arguing that there should be just one unitary authority covering the whole of Warwickshire. This was its position under the previous Conservative-run administration and it has remained the same under the current Reform UK leadership.

All submissions have to be made to the government by 28th November. The government has said it will conduct a public consultation on its preferred option, which is expected to take place in early 2026. Once decided, the new system would take effect in 2028.

Stratford District Council’s ruling cabinet will be considering the “two-authority” proposals at a special meeting next Monday (10th November) with the full council ratifying them the following Monday (17th November).

In a paper being presented to the cabinet by the authority’s chief executive, David Buckland, councillors are told why Stratford and Warwick are arguing the case for two unitary authorities in Warwickshire rather than a single body covering the whole county.

Mr Buckland stresses that a study by the consultancy giant Deloitte shows that the idea of two unitary authorities scores higher – judged against a variety of criteria – than the notion of a single authority.

The criteria include being the right size to achieve efficiencies and withstand financial shocks, the delivery of public service, councils working together and local place identity, and stronger community engagement.

Mr Buckland then deals with one of the most contentious issues arising out of the idea of having one unitary authority covering the whole county – council tax.

A table is produced showing a vast difference in the level of council tax between the highest charging authority (Nuneaton and Bedworth) and the lowest charging (Stratford). A typical Band D tax in Nuneaton and Bedworth is £271.47 for 2025-26 compared to the Stratford figure of £169.12 – making a gulf of £102.35.

Although Stratford’s council taxes are only a small proportion of the overall amount charged in the county – less than ten per cent of that demanded by the county council and even less than the amount required by the police – the idea of reconfiguring them with those in the north is seen as nothing short of ghastly.

Says Mr Buckland: “Under plans for a single unitary Warwickshire this would therefore require harmonisation; eventually the same level of council tax will need to be charged over the whole area.

“Whilst future decisions on council tax will be the responsibility of the new unitary authority/authorities, it would be likely this would result in higher increases for council taxpayers in Stratford-on-Avon District Council area.”

The table shows that a typical Band D tax in the Warwick district is £187.60. The difference between that and Stratford, as Mr Buckland points out, is a mere £18.48, rather than the £102.35 in Nuneaton and Bedworth.

It should also be noted that the taxes charged by the other councils in the north of the county are also much higher than that charged by Stratford. In North Warwickshire the figure is £242.75 and in Rugby it stands at £223.53.

Mr Buckland informs councillors that a survey conducted by Opinion Research Services (ORS) prompted over 2,300 responses. More than seven in ten (73 per cent) agreed with the proposal for two unitary councils to run local government across Warwickshire. Crucially, nearly half (47 per cent) indicated that they strongly agreed. Just over a fifth of respondents (22 per cent) disagreed.

Interestingly the NHS Coventry and Warwickshire Integrated Care Board (ICB) favours a single-unitary solution, which Mr Buckland attributes to the relationship with adult social care. However – also interestingly – 90 per cent of the members of the Stratford branch of Unison, the local government union, support a two-unitary Warwickshire.

In its submission document supporting a two-unitary solution, Deloitte states: “Warwickshire is an administrative county of proud and distinct communities, shaped by different histories, with different economies and populations.

“It is a county of variety with different priorities and needs from top to bottom. It is not a homogenous place. The north and south are two very different places.”

It adds: “The two-council model provides organisations that are close enough to residents to reflect their priorities and sense of place. It also provides sufficient scale to be financially sustainable and to deliver efficiencies.”

Deloitte says that in the north the prospective new council could reduce inequalities, promote regeneration and connect people to growth. The separate authority in the south could manage good growth, improve housing affordability, reduce rural isolation and support healthy ageing.

The consultancy has also examined Shire Hall’s argument for a “continuing” single unitary authority built on the foundations of the current county council. “This is an argument for little change and is a missed opportunity to target resources to where they are most needed,” says Deloitte.

“A super-council of more than 600,000 people, which would be the third largest local authority in England, would be too broad and too remote.

“Research shows that the largest unitary councils do not outperform their smaller counterparts. The two new councils we propose, serving populations of up to 350,000, better fit into the landscape of local government, being above the current average population size for unitary councils in England.

“There is also evidence that councils of this size deliver more cost-effective social care than bigger councils. There is clear precedent, including across the border in Northamptonshire where two unitary councils replaced the former county and districts.”

Deloitte declares: “A fresh start is required. Two new councils represent a transformational beginning. They can create new cultures and ways of working, based on the best of existing practice across the county, providing local government of the right size to meet local needs and to deliver devolution.

“This business case shows how two new unitary councils, connected to our wonderful communities, will unlock potential in the north and in the south, and transform public services for the long term in both places.”

The consultancy says that the creation of two new unitary authorities is an ambitious, transformative and practical plan for local government reorganisation.

“Two councils will enable service transformation, harness digital opportunities, reduce duplication and release savings,” it says. “They will strengthen local leadership and accountability and allow each new council to focus on the priorities of its communities.”

And it concludes: “This is the right model for Warwickshire. Two new councils, rooted in the strengths and challenges of the north and the south, will deliver better services, stronger governance and a sustainable future for local government in the county.”

The government’s aims

IN a letter to council leaders in February this year, the then minister for local government and English devolution, Jim McMahon, told them the government had a vision for simpler, more sustainable local government structures.

And he made it clear that this would mean them working together to jointly submit one proposal for unitary local government across their areas, thus abolishing the current two-tier structure of county councils and separate district and borough councils.

Mr McMahon said: “This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to work together to put local government in your area on a more sustainable footing, creating simpler structures for your area that will deliver the services that local people and businesses need and deserve.”

The letter makes it clear what the government had in mind. Solutions could include either a single tier covering the whole of a county or a single tier covering an area that is currently a district or two or more districts (i.e., the South Warwickshire and North Warwickshire suggestion).

In a schedule attached to the letter the government says that proposals should be for sensible economic areas with an appropriate tax base that does not create an undue advantage or disadvantage for one part of an area.

As a guiding principle new councils should aim for a population of 500,000 or more, although the government realises there are certain scenarios in which this figure would not make sense.

In its White Paper on English devolution, the government says that creating unitary authorities can cut wasteful duplication of organisations, reduce the number of politicians and reduce fragmentation of public services.

Citing the case of one recently formed unitary authority – North Yorkshire Council – it says the development had enabled the authority to manage financial pressures through structural changes and service transformation which were expected to achieve more than £40 million in savings by March 2026.

The White Paper declares: “Unitary councils bring lower and upper tier services together, creating opportunities for service transformation which can support improvements in delivery.

“For example, bringing supported housing, social care and homelessness together in the same organisation can enable councils to develop preventative and holistic services, focused on the needs of local people and communities.

“It is also arguably easier for other public service providers to work with one council in an area and to map wider reforms, even where boundaries do not fully align.”

The White Paper also says: “Unitary councils provide local people with a clearer picture of who is accountable for service delivery and local decisions, requiring fewer councillors and local elections.

“In Cumbria, unitarisation reduced the number of councillors by two thirds and replaced seven council leaders with two; these simpler structures reduce the considerable demands on all involved, and mean the area now only needs two local elections every four years.

“In addition, new unitary councils can enable new and innovative community level and partnership working. There are knock-on benefits for strategic planning decisions and empowered mayoral combined authorities. Longer term, consistent unitary local government will make it easier to deliver other challenging public service reforms.”

The key question for Warwickshire is whether the new minister for local government and English devolution, Alison McGovern, will agree to the county council plan for a single unitary authority or the district and borough council proposals for two separate councils, one in the south of the county and the other in the north.