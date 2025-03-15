Tattoo artist to bring new procedure to Stratford that ‘brings back dignity’ after hair loss

A NEW semi-permanent tattoo service is offering to put the appearance of hair back on the heads of bald men.

Its official name is scalp micropigmentation (SMP) but it’s sometimes, for obvious reasons, called a hair tattoo and the service is coming to Stratford.

Matt Cox will operate out of Squires barbers in Greenhill Street on a regular basis from the end of April.

He says the process, which uses lots of small dots of pigment to give clients a shaved head appearance, helps people “regain their confidence”.

Matt told the Herald he has worked on clients from other parts of the country, most recently in Norfolk where he is moving from with his family.

Matt Cox of Scalp Recapture at work in Squires in Stratford. Photo: Iain Duck

He said: “With SMP, it’s very rewarding because it can get a lot of confidence back in some people. So, mainly we focus on men who

are balding or have the halo or are completely bald, and the process is that I will make it look like you have a set of hair in there.

“We’ve had clients in tears after even the first session. With the work, it’s three sessions. They have a good couple of weeks in between the sessions, so it builds up. But even in the first session, I had one client who was just absolutely in tears because he looked like he had

a completely shaved head again.

“I said, ‘We’re not anywhere near close to finished yet’, so there’s loads more coming to it. It’s a case of regaining a lot of men's confidence.

“This man came back for his second session, smiling, buzzing, just very chatty. I got to know a lot more about him and what he’s doing. He gained more confidence as the process went on. It was just little things like he’s standing tall now, he’s much more proud of himself.”

A major factor in the process is making it look natural. Matt added: “With this process as well, it’s not a permanent fixture. With tattooing, the needle goes further into the skin, so then you’ll have a tattoo for life.

“With this process, it’s semi-permanent, and it can last up to anything between five to seven years. Worryingly, looking at other artists

at the moment that are doing this, they’re going too dark and too deep into the skin.”

Matt is in the middle of a move to Stratford district where his partner was originally from, and will be working out of a studio room at Squires, a move that will become full-time later this year.

He added: “They’re renting the back room out for me. It’s all private. At the moment, it’s a little bit ad hoc because I’m just transfer-

ring from Norfolk over to here with my family.

“From the end of April is when I want to be there Monday to Saturday because I will have my piercing qualification as well. I can do

three things then: the tattooing, the SMP and the piercings. But predominantly, I want to be doing the SMP.”

Find out more at www.scalprecapture.co.uk