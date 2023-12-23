IT feels like a true Christmas miracle but it could have been all so very different for the Connolly family of Tiddington who re-opened their tapas bar to customers last Thursday after a fire forced the closure of the popular dining venue for several weeks.

The lives of Hannah Connolly and her parents, Jo and Tony have changed forever because of the sheer shock of the fire’s impact and because of the acts of human kindness given freely by the community to support them in their time of most need.

It was Saturday afternoon on 4th November and the routine of getting things ready for the evening opening of Connolly’s Tapas Bar in Main Street, Tiddington, is on schedule.