MYSTERY surrounds a military style vehicle which caught the attention of one Stratford Herald reader who took this picture as it turned up in Greenhill Street, Stratford-upon-Avon on Thursday.

Mystery tank spotted through pub window. (59389217)

Caught in queuing traffic, just in front of the Old Thatch Tavern, the vehicle displayed the national flag of Ukraine and had - what appeared to be - a cannon or gun barrel on its main turret.

It’s uncertain where the vehicle was from or where it was going but it’s possible it was being driven to a showground or display in time for this weekend.

Do you know anything about this mystery tank in the town centre?

