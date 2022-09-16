Mysterious military vehicle spotted in Stratford on Thursday
Published: 11:50, 16 September 2022
| Updated: 11:52, 16 September 2022
MYSTERY surrounds a military style vehicle which caught the attention of one Stratford Herald reader who took this picture as it turned up in Greenhill Street, Stratford-upon-Avon on Thursday.
Caught in queuing traffic, just in front of the Old Thatch Tavern, the vehicle displayed the national flag of Ukraine and had - what appeared to be - a cannon or gun barrel on its main turret.
It’s uncertain where the vehicle was from or where it was going but it’s possible it was being driven to a showground or display in time for this weekend.
Do you know anything about this mystery tank in the town centre?
