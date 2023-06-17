THE Great Big Green Week kicked-off on Saturday (10th June) with a range of free events to inspire individuals from across the district to take positive action against climate change and protect their local environment.

An electric telehandler at the Meon Vale green event was admired by parish council clerk Debbie Woodliffe, chair Ian Johnsey, Rachel Woodliffe, Claire Craige and Richard Whittaker, Dominika Stockham, Cllr Stuart Keighley, and Stephenie Hillier from Pavilion Café.

Meon Vale held its own big green event at the village hall with a day of family activities and information that included talks, stands explaining topics such as biodiversity and a woodland nature tour.

Organiser Richard Whittaker said: “It was an overwhelming success, and the feedback has been very positive. We have over 150 people attend which exceeded our expectations.”

Zero owner Charlie Demetriou, front, and participants in a workshop on sustainable living, including Coralie Batchelor, Megan Hill, Patricia Richardson, Ruth Hunt and Nadja Horvat-Marcovic.Photos: Iain Duck

Meanwhile, Stratford’s Zero Store owner Charlie Demetriou reported her sustainable living event demonstrating a variety of plastic-free alternatives was “well received with lots of enthusiasm.”

She said: “Eco-friendly products are still not mainstream, so it helps breaks down the barriers for people who want to make changes but are a little apprehensive.”

The Great Big Green Week runs until tomorrow (Sunday, 18th June) with more events. See Great Big Green Week.