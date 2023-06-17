Talks and walks at Stratford-upon-Avon’s Great Big Green Week
THE Great Big Green Week kicked-off on Saturday (10th June) with a range of free events to inspire individuals from across the district to take positive action against climate change and protect their local environment.
Meon Vale held its own big green event at the village hall with a day of family activities and information that included talks, stands explaining topics such as biodiversity and a woodland nature tour.
Organiser Richard Whittaker said: “It was an overwhelming success, and the feedback has been very positive. We have over 150 people attend which exceeded our expectations.”
Meanwhile, Stratford’s Zero Store owner Charlie Demetriou reported her sustainable living event demonstrating a variety of plastic-free alternatives was “well received with lots of enthusiasm.”
She said: “Eco-friendly products are still not mainstream, so it helps breaks down the barriers for people who want to make changes but are a little apprehensive.”
The Great Big Green Week runs until tomorrow (Sunday, 18th June) with more events. See Great Big Green Week.