JAMES Butler, one of Britain’s foremost sculptors, and known locally for his two iconic Stratford statues, has died aged 90.

His wife, the writer and travel company founder Angie Butler, said she was saddened to confirm that he died at home following a short illness and surrounded by his family on 26th March.

The couple lived near Edgehill, where James had a large studio. He and Angie were parents to four daughters, Rosie, Saskia, Candida and Aurelia; James also had a son, Tom, and daughter, Kate, from two previous marriages.

James Butler with his Shakespeare statue. Photo: Mark Williamson (55925914)

James was known for his two works in Henley Street: the large and imposing sculpture of Shakespeare, installed in early 2020, and the jovial Jester who mounted his plinth in 1994.

The two statues were commissioned by businessman Tony Bird and gifted to the town.

Remembering his friend, Tony said: “James was such a cool and calm person. He was a marvellous man, and despite his talent and cleverness he was quiet and unassuming. When we were discussing work, there would be a twinkle in his eye. Nothing fazed him.”