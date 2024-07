STRATFORD actress and writer Anita Bronson, who had success with London’s Burning and The Knock, has died aged 84

Her daughter, Siobhan Cocke, said Anita was born in Llandudno, North Wales, on 1st July 1940 to Gwynfryn-Owen and Margery Brownson.

Left, the cast and crew of London’s Burning. Above, Anita Bronson.

She went to David Hughes School in Menai Bridge and that’s where her talent for English and drama were seen. Her teachers encouraged her to apply for a scholarship to RADA.