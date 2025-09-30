THE problem of ageing and mortality is given fresh and funny life in the Phoenix Players’ upcoming production, Heyday.

Written for the company by Monica Yell and with Philip Leigh directing, it looks at the life of Leonora Bow.

The cast of the Pheonix Players new production of Heyday. Photo: Mark Williamson

In the roaring 20s, the party is raging on, with Leonora at the centre, but by 1951 she has been left behind. The play becomes a sort of Freak Friday scenario – where older versions meet younger versions.

Describing what happens, one of the Players said: “Wickedly witty chaos ensues as the tranquil Warwickshire existence of a retired West End star implodes spectacularly.

“When her glamorous younger self materialises (quite literally) to torment her into action, you’ll witness a delicious battle of wills that threatens to destroy everyone’s carefully maintained composure.”

They continue: “The ensuing drama is more than enough to wreck the peaceful weekend her straightlaced husband is hoping for. Never mind the fact that their long-suffering daughter has brought home her new flame – Prof Roland Fairburn, none other than Leonora’s biggest fan. With a house full of egos, eccentrics, and extra dry martinis, embark on a whirlwind of flirtation, betrayal, and soul-searching, played out in sparkling style.

Performances are at the Bear Pit Theatre from 1st-4th October.