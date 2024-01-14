THE UK’s first non-political party has been launched in Stratford.

The new party is called NONPOL and claims it will bring a whole new political concept – Up Politics – to the public and it’s a concept which is not trapped in centuries old political ideology or political scandal, NONPOL is about letting the “cream rise to the top” and encourages discussion and the selection of the best common sense ideas which will benefit the community, the country and the people who are fed up with the way things are.

NONPOL was registered with The Electoral Commission last June and intends to field four candidates at the next general election.