Friends and loved ones of Sharne Phipps are preparing to ‘Bare it for the Bard’ in an open water swimming event in memory of the Alcester mum who died last year.

After a short illness, Sharne died of cancer in August 2020, aged 38, leaving behind husband Richard and young children Grace and Finn.

In training at Spot-On Wake: Charlotte Lomas, right, and Sarah Simons. Photo: Mark Williamson. W33/8/21/5556. (50522570)

The Bare it for the Bard event in aid of Shakespeare Hospice takes place on 12th September at the Spot-on-Wake facilities in Wootton Wawen and is being promoted by Love and Courage, a fundraising committee set up by Richard in memory of Sharne.

Richard said: “I am so happy that the Shakespeare Hospice has asked me to help support this event. The hospice over the last 18 months has been a constant in mine and my children’s life.

“We first knew my wife Sharne had cancer in January 2020, which is when we first reached out to the hospice. A month later they were there when my wife was told she had terminal cancer and they were there every step of the way at the end of my wife’s very brave but short battle with cancer in August 2020. Almost a year on, this amazing place is still supporting myself and my family.”

Richard and Sharne Phipps (50548204)

Sharne was a manager at the pharmacy at the Alexandra Hospital in Redditch, where Charlotte Lomas, Sarah Simons and two other colleagues taking part in the Bare it for the Bard challenge also worked.

Recalling how Sharne is much missed, Charlotte said: “She was always very friendly and approachable, very smiley – you could always go to her with problems for a chat and a pick-me-up. She was honestly the light and soul of the department. Losing her so suddenly is still a shock, she was lovely bless her.”

As Charlotte prepared to take the plunge in a practice session on Sunday at Spot-on-Wake, whose large lake usually offers wakeboarding lessons, she told the Herald more about the event.

“We want to raise as much as possible for the Shakespeare Hospice which offers vital care and support to families like Sharne’s.

“Those taking part have to do a lap of the lake, which is 250 metres, or you can go twice round or even go for a mile.

In training at Spot-On Wake: Charlotte Lomas, right, and Sarah Simons. Photo: Mark Williamson W33/8/21/5575

“I’ve never done anything like this before so it’s a completely new challenge for me. I’m going to push myself to see how far I can go.”

Charlotte explained that during Sunday’s practice she and Sarah wanted to familiarise themselves with the water.

“I’m a confident swimmer – it’s just the unknown waters and whether there’s any creatures or anything. It will obviously be colder and more of a challenge than swimming in a pool.”

Looking forward to the 12th, Charlotte said: “It will definitely be emotional because obviously we will be remembering Sharne, but it will also be an uplifting event and we will be doing it to raise money for a wonderful charity. There will be a lot of people cheering and spurring us on so spirits will be high hopefully.”

To contribute and find out more visit shakespearehospice.enthuse.com.