MATILDA performed and produced by 150 pupils at Welcombe Hills School has given them and the community a lasting legacy.

The cast of thre Welcombe Hills Sxchool production of Matilda pictured in rehearsal last week. Photo: Mark Williamson

“That’s why you want to be a teacher,” said Hannah Young, who is the school’s drama coach. “It fills you with huge pride and it’s an absolute privilege to see the extraordinary bravery and courage showed by our students – it was miraculous,”

The one and half hour production (with interval) was performed in front of an audience of 150 people on Wednesday and Thursday last week and received a glowing reception as pupils of all ages played their part whether they were acting, filming, making music or creating props.