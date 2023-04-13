A MUM of two is running her first marathon aged 46 after losing an incredible ten stone.

Candice Strangwood, from Meon Vale, decided to fundraise for the Teenage Cancer Trust and undertake the London Marathon, which goes ahead on Sunday, 23rd April, after turning her life around following the death of both her parents, Joe and Margaret Lowe, at relatively young ages.

Candice aged xx 25 years ago (63465985)

“It’s been a tough road along the way,” she told the Herald. “By the time I was 41 I had lost both my parents. I didn’t want to leave my kids without a mum. I needed to give them the best chance of me being here, so I changed my life.”