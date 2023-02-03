IF you go down to the riverbank early one morning you’ll be treated to a graceful display that would give the Avon’s balletic swans a run for their money.

The ladies and gents moving thoughtfully and slowly are in fact taking part in a tai chi class guided by Debbie Wild.

Participants in the Tai Chi class which takes place at The Dell in Stratford on the banks of the River Avon on Friday mornings. Photo: Mark Williamson. (62023311)

She has been teaching tai chi in Stratford and the area for 21 years and is the founder of Swan Tai Chi.

Tai chi is a system of movements and positions believed to have developed in 12th century China and is known as an ‘internal martial art’.

Debbie Wild of the Swan School of Tai Chi taking her Friday morning class at The Dell in Stratford on the banks of the River Avon. Photo: Mark Williamson. (62023315)

Asked where she learned the art of tai chi, Debbie said: “Reading! People always expect me to say somewhere mystical and eastern, but I first practised in the Netherlands before moving to Stratford, then I trained in Reading with some worldclass teachers.