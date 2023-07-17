CHILDREN from Year 6 took charge of running some of the games at Wellesbourne CE Primary School’s annual fete on Saturday (8th July).

Organised by the school’s PTA, the event was split into outdoor and indoor activities as a way of beating the inclement weather.

Some of the Wellesbourne children pictured with Kim Allsopp, chair of the school PTA, Jessica Cannon, secretary, and Kim Towel, committee member. Photo: Mark Williamson

Attractions included a tombola, cakes and refreshments, go-karting, bouncy castle, barbecue, face painting, balloons and jewellery stand as well as archery provided by Wellesbourne-based children’s activity company, Fitt4Kids.