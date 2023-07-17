Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Summer fun beats the weather at Wellesbourne Primary School fete

By Lise Evans
-
levans@stratford-herald.com
Published: 15:09, 17 July 2023

CHILDREN from Year 6 took charge of running some of the games at Wellesbourne CE Primary School’s annual fete on Saturday (8th July).

Organised by the school’s PTA, the event was split into outdoor and indoor activities as a way of beating the inclement weather.

Some of the Wellesbourne children pictured with Kim Allsopp, chair of the school PTA, Jessica Cannon, secretary, and Kim Towel, committee member. Photo: Mark Williamson
Some of the Wellesbourne children pictured with Kim Allsopp, chair of the school PTA, Jessica Cannon, secretary, and Kim Towel, committee member. Photo: Mark Williamson

Attractions included a tombola, cakes and refreshments, go-karting, bouncy castle, barbecue, face painting, balloons and jewellery stand as well as archery provided by Wellesbourne-based children’s activity company, Fitt4Kids.

All Warwickshire News Education Stratford-upon-Avon Lise Evans
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE