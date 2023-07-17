Summer fun beats the weather at Wellesbourne Primary School fete
Published: 15:09, 17 July 2023
CHILDREN from Year 6 took charge of running some of the games at Wellesbourne CE Primary School’s annual fete on Saturday (8th July).
Organised by the school’s PTA, the event was split into outdoor and indoor activities as a way of beating the inclement weather.
Attractions included a tombola, cakes and refreshments, go-karting, bouncy castle, barbecue, face painting, balloons and jewellery stand as well as archery provided by Wellesbourne-based children’s activity company, Fitt4Kids.