Traditional skills were on show at Lifeways last weekend as part of the national Heritage Craft Week initiative.

The participating craftspeople demonstrated their crafts and offered ‘have a go’ sessions to promote their future workshops and training activities.

Between flexing their creative skills visitors enjoyed tea and cake.

Stratford mayor Kate Rolfe tries her hand at woodturning watched by Chris Jackson and Steven Gordon along with event organisers Giles Dugmore and Ian Morris. Photo: Mark Williamson

Around 100 ‘have a go sessions’ were undertaken across woodturning, ceramics, the use of herbs, wool processing, spinning and tatting, lace-making, basket- and willow-weaving.

Giles Dugmore, one of the organisers, told the Herald: “It was a fantastic result in terms of getting people involved across all age groups, from young to old. Overall attendance was around a couple of hundred people from individuals to family groups.” We raised around £900 which will go to The Stratford Youth Collective and The Lifeways Centre.”