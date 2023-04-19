Major railway incident training session at Porterbrook's Long Marston site
Published: 17:33, 19 April 2023
| Updated: 17:35, 19 April 2023
A RAILWAY carriage lies on its side near an overturned truck, as firefighters and paramedics battle to rescue injured passengers.
Not a real-life incident, fortunately, but a highly realistic training exercise at Long Marston’s rail innovation centre.
Porterbrook, which owns the site, hosted and helped run the Network Rail major incident training sessions across two weeks.