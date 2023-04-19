Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Major railway incident training session at Porterbrook's Long Marston site

By Gill Oliver
-
news@stratford-herald.com
Published: 17:33, 19 April 2023
 | Updated: 17:35, 19 April 2023

A RAILWAY carriage lies on its side near an overturned truck, as firefighters and paramedics battle to rescue injured passengers.

Not a real-life incident, fortunately, but a highly realistic training exercise at Long Marston’s rail innovation centre.

Porterbrook, which owns the site, hosted and helped run the Network Rail major incident training sessions across two weeks.

All Warwickshire News Stratford-upon-Avon Gill Oliver
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE