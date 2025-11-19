LEADER of Warwickshire County Council, George Finch, has called on residents to remove flags from lampposts ahead of Christmas.

Union and St George’s flags have become a feature on streets around the county, having been put in place by residents during a movement spread by social media called ‘Operation Raise the Colours’.

With Christmas approaching, however, the Reform council leader has called for the flags to be removed to make way for Christmas lights.

In a video released on Tuesday, Cllr Finch said he was “immensely proud” of the national flags but that they are a health and safety hazard if flying alongside the lights, which are going up around the county this month and next.

George Finch

Cllr Finch said councils have been told by contractors that they will not put Christmas lights up on lampposts that have flags flying on them, with one of the issues potentially being a fire risk.

After hearing the concerns, Cllr Finch said he had a “stark” choice to make which was either refuse permission to remove the flags and accept Christmas lights wouldn’t go up in certain streets this year, or give councils permission to remove the flags in locations where lights are going up.

“I will not deprive our towns and villages of their Christmas lights,” Cllr Finch said, “which are key drivers of local pride and are vital for the small businesses that rely on increased footfall during the Christmas shopping season.”

He added that taking the flags down for the winter months will also allow residents to keep them in a good condition.

Once Christmas lights are taken down, Cllr Finch said flags can be put back.

“During the winter and Christmas period, when the weather is at its worst and the lights need to go up, flags come down in those particular locations. Then, in the new year, residents are encouraged to put their flags back up – fresh, tidy and in good condition. That way we honour our flags properly, rather than leaving them to rot.”