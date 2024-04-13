Take the tour - Stratford’s new trail leaflet to highlight town’s heritage

THERE’S a chance to see some of Stratford’s finest buildings in a different light with the launch of a new walking route around the town.

The Town Centre Heritage Trail leaflet was launched on Monday (8th April) and copies are available for free at the visitor information centre.

It has been produced by the Stratford Historic Buildings Trust (SHBT) with the majority of the funding coming from a £10,000 grant from the National Lottery Heritage Fund.