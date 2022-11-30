Sponsored Editorial: Produced in association with the UK Government

Experts warn that COVID-19 and flu pose an even greater risk this year. So stay safe, protect yourself and your loved ones this winter and get jabbed now

Both COVID-19 and flu spread more easily in winter with older people as well as those under 50 with underlying health conditions more at risk of serious illness and hospitalisation. The protection that the COVID-19 vaccine provides decreases over time and the flu virus can change every year. That’s why it is vital to get both the flu vaccine and the COVID-19 booster. Medical experts are urging us all to get vaccinated as this is the best way we can protect ourselves. And remember, if you’re in an eligible group and not yet had your first, second and third booster dose. Also people that are immunocompromised are offered additional primary doses - book an appointment online or find a walk-in centre.

Professor Steve Powis, NHS England National Medical Director, said: “With many people in hospital with COVID-19, and flu posing an even greater risk this year, I urge everyone eligible to book both vaccines as soon as possible to protect themselves and their loved ones.

“With thousands of GP practices, local pharmacies and other NHS sites across the country offering both vaccines, it’s never been easier to get this protection.” UK Health Security Agency Chief Medical Advisor Dr Susan Hopkins adds: “We are extremely fortunate to have vaccines against these two diseases. Most eligible groups have been selected because they are at higher risk of severe illness.”

So, don’t delay, visit nhs.uk/wintervaccinations to check your eligibility and book your free flu vaccine and COVID-19 booster appointments now.

Why are vaccines important?

Those eligible for the flu vaccine and COVID-19 booster include:

Visit nhs.uk/wintervaccinations for the full eligibility list.

Protect yourself from everything

“It is important to protect yourself from everything” is Trevor Cruickshank’s ringing endorsement for COVID and flu jabs to prevent threatened winter “twindemic”.

“It is better to have vaccinations than end up in hospital or worse,” confirmed the 45 year-old.

“I believe in all vaccinations and in science. I just say ‘jab it in!’ There’s lots of misinformation out there about vaccines but we have been using them for hundreds of years and they have been saving lives.”

The Surrey catering business owner suffered a stroke that left him with weakness down the right side of his body, struggling to walk and move his right hand.

“Due to the coronavirus pandemic my husband Chris was unable to visit me in hospital.

“I’ve realised a stroke can happen to anyone at any time but, if you are of African or Caribbean origin, you may have a higher risk than other people in the UK.

Advocating jabs, he added: “There is nothing to be afraid of. The vaccinations are over and done with quickly. You do not feel anything. You can also have a conversation with professionals doing the vaccinations.

They are kind and reassuring and will answer all your questions and give any information you want.”

Get Vaccinated Now

